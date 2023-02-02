ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville police have arrested a second man in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting.

Adrian Micheal Watts, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; carrying a concealed gun; felony fleeing with a motor vehicle; reckless driving; speeding; resisting, delaying and obstruction; failure to stop at a stop sign; and three felony probation violations.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and released on a $30,999 bond.

Asheville police said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting and found a person who had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The first suspect, Christian Tavian Dran, 24, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and xix counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond.