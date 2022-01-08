Man arrested in death of North Carolina toddler on New Year’s Eve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a man wanted in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve.

Keshawn Ayers, 26, was captured Friday night along Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 as an unresponsive child along the 2100 block of Malloy Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The injured child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, officials said.

When the toddler was injured, he was in the custody of his mother’s boyfriend, Keshawn Ayers, the news release said.

An autopsy later ruled the toddler’s death a homicide, the news release said. Ayers is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.