Man arrested in killing of Charleston Southern University football player in August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made an arrest in the Aug. 29 shooting that killed a Charleston Southern University football player and injured two others.

Andre Bernard Moore, Jr., 24, was taken into custody Thursday by officers from the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department and a U.S. Marshals task force. He was charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Risher Street in West Ashley back on Aug. 29. When they arrived in the area, officers reported hearing several gunshots and seeing several people running from the area.

“Once on the premises of the residence, officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials said. “Despite medical aid rendered on scene by the responding officers, one victim succumbed to his wounds.”

That person was later identified as 19-year-old Lorvens Florestal.

Moore is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

“The Buccaneer family is very grateful to the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force for their diligence and great work in apprehending this suspect in relation to the death of our football student-athlete. Our prayers continue for the Florestel family and also the many friends of Lorvens,” said Charleston Southern University Athletic Director Jeff Barber.

Florestal was set to be a freshman on the school’s football team this fall.