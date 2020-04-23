Man arrested in Lumberton armed robbery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday in relation to a robbery that took place Monday on Graham Circle in Lumberton.

Damarko Williams is charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, injury to personal property, and communicating threats, deputies said.

Williams was given a $29,000 secured bond on the robbery and burglary charges. No bond was given on the other charges, deputies said.

