RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mississippi man was arrested for a 30-year-old cold case murder of a North Carolina woman, the State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Nona Stamey Cobb was found dead on the side of Interstate 77 in Surry County on July 7, 1992. Nearly three decades passed when, in April 2021, special agents with NCSBI’s Cold Case Investigation Unit and Surry County Sheriff’s Office investigators returned to the physical evidence.

The evidence was re-examined to include DNA. Agents were able to identify Warren Luther Alexander as a possible suspect in Cobb’s murder, a news release said.

Alexander was arrested on Tuesday in Diamondhead, Mississippi. He was charged with murder. He is being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina, the release said.

“This is an ongoing investigation as investigators are looking into whether there are more victims,” the SBI said.