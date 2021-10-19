Man arrested in Myrtle Beach extradited to North Carolina to face murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection to the death of a Gastonia woman has been extradited to Charlotte and formally charged with murder, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Charles Combs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. He was brought into the detention center by CMPD about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He made his first court appearance about 1 p.m. and was denied bond.

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia on Oct. 10 by family members. An investigation revealed that she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing-persons department to get involved.

On Thursday, a multi-agency operation discovered Baldwin’s body in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued. He was arrested on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.

The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police, and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.