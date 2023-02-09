RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County.

Deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on Tuesday on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Mugshot of Roy Lee White

Holland was found dead on Oct. 28, 2014. Holland lived alone in a mobile home on Loflin Hill Road. After noticing her car was still in the driveway when she normally would be at work, neighbors went to check on Holland, deputies said. There was no immediate response.

When neighbors later returned to the house, a dog appeared at the window which caused the curtain to move. The neighbors spotted Holland’s legs and called 911 just after 2 a.m.

The autopsy revealed that Holland had been stabbed multiple times and died of her injuries.

White and his wife, Florence Elizabeth Keene, lived near the victim at the time of the murder, and detectives questioned them early in the investigation.

Location of where Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead. (Courtesy of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

After obtaining a warrant, deputies found and arrested White at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Econo Lodge on Brentwood Street in High Point.

White told investigators that Keene was the one who killed Holland. Keene died in 2018.

Tammy Sellers Holland (Courtesy of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

White received a $60,000 secured bond.

Holland had spent a decade working as a waitress at Elizabeth’s Pizza on Liberty Drive in Thomasville. Co-workers and hundreds of customers who Holland served throughout the years said her death was a loss that left a hole in the restaurant and in their hearts.

The community put together a memorial for her after her death. The front counter was filled with pictures and displayed an apron belonging to Holland.

At the time, manager Gino DiPuorto said, “We feel like want to pay some respect to her. We want to make sure everybody knows we miss her.” DiPuorto added that Holland was a “great, great person” who was like family.