Man arrested on drug charges after leading deputies in vehicle, foot chase early Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been apprehended after leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit which ended in a crash early Friday morning.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle just before 1:30 a.m.

He said the driver failed to stop and fled from the deputies.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the driver crashed on Dorchester Road near Gwinnett Street, at which point the driver, who was the sole occupant, then fled on foot.

Capt. Antonio said the deputy chased the suspect and ultimately deployed a taser to subdue him.

Harold Nicholas Austin, 32, was arrested on a number of charges including trafficking a cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, failure to stop for blue lights, and reckless driving.

Deputies say the cocaine base weighed approximately 28.7 grams and the cocaine weighed approximately 7.5 grams.