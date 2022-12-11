BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross.

Before making contact with the driver, identified as Devon Jamison, the deputy noticed a smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Jamison was detained after telling the deputy that he had an active warrant out of Orangeburg County, BCSO said.

A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found four marijuana blunts, a Taurus handgun, a small scale, four bundles of cash, more marijuana and a large cellophane bag containing multiple clear baggies with a “white rock and a white powdery substance.”

The substances in the baggies tested positive for cocaine.

Jamison was charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Jail records show he was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on Nov. 28.