DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night death in Ridgeville.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78.

While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a man not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found a man “laying on the ground unresponsive.” EMS performed CPR but was unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.

Through an investigation and witness testimony, detectives learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Elup Jones, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim.

According to arrest warrants from the DSCO, Jones allegedly held the victim’s head in mud and water, causing his death.

DCSO arrested Jones on the charge of murder. He is being held at Dorchester County Detention Center.

The incident is currently under investigation by the DCSO.