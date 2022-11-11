RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS.

After an investigation, charges were sought on 34-year-old Lewis Terrel Jackson for felony taking indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense of a child under 13 years old.

On Wednesday, Jackson was apprehended on Highway 109 in Montgomery County.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served a warrant and issued a $250,000 secured bond.