WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now looking for answers after a man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital.

At 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital by two friends, is in critical condition.

Police have not been able to determine where the shooting happened or what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. Officers are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.