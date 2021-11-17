Man ate ice cream, drank beer after breaking into North Carolina bar, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police arrested a man after they he said broke into a bar in Asheville, North Carolina, and drank beer and ate ice cream.

According to Asheville police, officers were called to the bar on Patton Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday for a break-in. They found open alcohol containers at the business when they arrived.

Jesse William Allison, 26, of Asheville, was arrested a short time later and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering, police said.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.