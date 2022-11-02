GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man wielding a machete on a bicycle attacked three men on Tuesday in Gastonia, authorities said.

Decarlos Freshley, 36, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, police said.

Gastonia Police responded at about 10:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing incident near 400 Redding Street. Three men found there had various injuries and were taken to an area medical center.

The victims told police that they were working outside when a man they did not know rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. He then fled the area.

Freshley had a machete with him when he was arrested about two hours later, records showed. He is being held without bond.