Man charged after deadly crash involving tractor-trailer in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in Robeson County.

Clifton Trey Oxendine, 26, of Robeson County, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a child restraint violation, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police say on Sunday around 10 p.m., Oxendine was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck and tried to merge onto I-95 from exit 19 southbound, when he merged into the path of a 1993 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was driven by Earl Johnson, 74, of Wade, North Carolina, police also said. Both vehicles collided and the tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned down an embankment. Johnson died as a result.

Oxendine is set to appear in court on February 5, 2020.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lumberton police.

