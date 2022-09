RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Friday after a deadly shooting in a parking lot at the Triangle Town Center mall, authorities

Raleigh police said Barri Rogers accidentally shot Ahmad Nasir Dimetrius Johnson while the two 21-year-olds were sitting in a vehicle. Johnson died after being taken to the hospital.

Rogers was charged with involuntary manslaughter charge and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.