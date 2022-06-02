BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges Thursday afternoon after deputies seized drugs and guns in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Artise Cortney James, 44, of Arden, after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Artise Cortney James (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

During the course of the investigation, deputies recovered 1.845 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.105 pounds of marijuana, four guns and various drug paraphernalia items.

This investigation began after the sheriff’s office received several community complaints regarding James selling large quantities of methamphetamine in areas of Asheville and Buncombe County.

James was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking methamphetamine

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances

felony possession marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

possession stolen firearm

possession firearm by felon

possession of drug paraphernalia

James is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.