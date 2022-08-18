GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park Road around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Officers at the scene said they saw a truck turn onto the driveway where 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun was sitting.

Gastonia police said officers tried to alert the driver of the truck that Calhoun was sitting on the driveway to get him to stop.

The driver failed to stop and hit Calhoun.

Ray Charles Weber was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while under the influence and reckless driving.

After her death, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Weber charging him with death by motor vehicle and other charges. He is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Police said officers that responded to the scene were told that no assault had happened prior to Calhoun being hit by Weber’s truck. Police are still investigating if an assault had happened before officers arrived at the home.