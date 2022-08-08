BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old is in the hospital after a hit and run in Burlington.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a crash in the 200 block of Joy Dr. At the scene they found a 10-year-old who had been hit by a car. The child was flown to the hospital for treatment. The person who hit the child did not stay on the scene.

Police identified Cody Lee Struck, 23, as the driver of the vehicle. He was charged with felony hit and run and driving while impaired. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The condition of the child is not known at this time.