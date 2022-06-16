HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been charged after passing worthless checks for high-end cars Monday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurice Caraway is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses.

Deputies said that Caraway passed two checks for a total of $210,000 at the Pinnacle Bank in Harrisburg, attempting to buy two high-end vehicles from a dealership in Cabarrus County.

During the investigation, detectives found he had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest by Mecklenburg, Guilford, Stanly, Union and Montgomery counties in reference to fraud.

He is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $703,000 secured bond.