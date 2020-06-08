Man charged after shooting at officer during police chase in Lumberton, given $1M bond

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Sunday after allegedly shooting at an officer during a police chase in Lumberton.

An officer saw a green Toyota Camry on 7th Street towards Roberts Ave. in Lumberton around 12:38 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police said the front-seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and the officer did a traffic stop. During the stop, the car drove away down Linwood Ave.

Officers began chasing the car when the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Emanuel Lee McPherson, 31, of Lumberton, fired multiple shots at officers, police said. The chase left the city limits and went through Saint Pauls towards Lumber Bridge.

Police said near Blanchard Road and Hwy 20, the handgun was thrown from the car and recovered by police. The driver stopped on Hwy 20 near Gold Hill Road in Hoke County. The passenger was arrested without incident.

McPherson was charged with three counts of felony assault on law enforcement officers by using a firearm, two counts of felony first degree kidnapping, one count of simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and one count of failure to wear a seatbelt while in a forward motion.

McPherson was given a $1 million secured bond on these charges.

McPherson was also charged with outstanding warrants for multiple felony probation violations, one count of failed to register as a sex offender, one count of failed to report, and several curfew violations.

He was also charged on outstanding warrants for three counts of felony larceny and three counts of misdemeanor larceny for Cumberland County charges.

McPherson was given no bond on the felony probation warrants and a $21,000 bond for the other charges.

McPherson is currently held in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The Lumberton Police Department said this incident had no connection to any protests happening at the time.