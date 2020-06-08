Man charged in 2019 murder of 5-year-old in Red Springs indicted by grand jury

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — Donovan Locklear, the man charged with second degree murder in a June 2019 shooting death of a 5-year-old in Red Springs, was indicted by a Grand Jury June 1, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Town of Red Springs around 6 p.m. on June 5, 2019 for a child being shot, according to the department.

Alva Paisley Oxendine was taken in a private vehicle from the 14000 block of Hwy. 72 W. in Red Springs to the Red Springs Police Department after being shot, the RCSO said. Oxendine was then taken to Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting resulted from a fight between several people, according to the RCSO. Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle, and Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle.

Locklear was previously charged by a prosecutor.