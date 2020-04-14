Man charged in connection with 89-year-old woman’s murder in SC, police say

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man has been charged in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old woman inside her home in Liberty, SC.

Liberty Police have charged Thomas James Chapman with Murder, first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, two counts of first-degree Burglary, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Petit Larceny.

Police responded to a home in Mills Avenue on April 12 where they found the body of 89-year-old Margaret Alice Karr.

According to warrants, Chapman broke into the home, sexually assaulted the victim, strangled her, then cut her throat. Chapman also stole money from the home, warrants say.

Investigators say Chapman was identified as a potential suspect during a canvas of the neighborhood.

Chapman has been arrested and is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center while he awaits arraignment.

Chapman was denied bond Tuesday morning.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the investigation.