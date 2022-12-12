GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators said that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured during the robbery.

Wells Fargo robbery suspect (Courtesy: Greensboro Police Department)

Then, at about 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers came to the Truist bank on 3521 North Elm Street after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators said the suspect implied to have a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Truist robbery suspect (Courtesy: Greensboro Police Department)

On Friday night, police became involved in a standoff as they attempted to serve a warrant on the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

The suspect, later identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro, was taken into custody at about 9:40 p.m. after being barricaded in a home for nearly four hours.

Greensboro police connected Haney to both robberies.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Fugitive from justice

His total bond amount is currently $100,000.