Man charged in pregnant woman’s 2015 murder in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said a man has been charged for the death of a woman back in 2015.

According to a SLED news release, Brandon Eugene Maddox, 28, of Duncan, was charged with the death of Erika Breanne Spencer, 20, of Spartanburg County.

He was charged with murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary.

Erika Spencer

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office requested that SLED investigate the case.

We reported earlier that Spencer was found dead on May 21, 2015 at a home on Davis Drive in Roebuck.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office determined that Spencer was strangled and ruled her death a homicide.

According to our earlier report, Spencer was pregnant at the time of her death and also had a small child.

Maddox is currently being held in Broad River Correctional Institution where he is serving five years for attempted murder and several other charges out of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.