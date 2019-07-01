Man charged in relation to shooting death of 5-year-old in Robeson County appears in court

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A man charged in relation to the shooting death of a 5-year-old in Robeson County appeared in court Monday.

Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of Red Springs, appeared in court in Robeson County on Monday.

News13 had a crew at the hearing.

Another court appearance for Locklear is scheduled for July 15.

Locklear was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Locklear is charged with second degree murder in relation to the shooting death of 5-year-old Alva Paisley Oxendine, Jr., of Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Town of Red Springs around 6 p.m. on June 5 for a child being shot, according to the department.

Oxendine was taken in a private vehicle from the 14000 block of Hwy. 72 W. in Red Springs to the Red Springs Police Department after being shot, the RCSO said. Oxendine was then taken to Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting resulted from a fight between several people, according to the RCSO. Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle, and Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or at 910-671-3100.