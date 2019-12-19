Man charged in string of armed robberies in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in a string of armed robberies in Laurinburg.

Accroding to the Laurinburg Police Department, Octavious Lemar Johnson, 28, of McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg, is charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)

possession of a firearm by convicted felon (3 counts)

attempted 1st degree murder (2 counts)

conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony conspiracy (2 counts)

going armed to the terror of the public (3 counts)

discharging a firearm in the city limits

Johnson was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center, where he was granted at $1.5 million bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for December 19.

Octavious Lemar Johnson (courtesy: Laurinburg Police Deoartment)

Officers responded to Family Dollar, located at 1112 Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg, around 7:40 p.m. on December 12 for an armed robbery, police said. Upon arriving, officers spoke with an employee of the store, who said a man, dressed in black clothing with black hoodie and wearing a mask, entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The man “got an undisclosed amount of currency then fled on foot out the door and around the rear of the building.” Authorities conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the man.

Around 9 p.m. on December 16, officers responded to Family Dollar, located at 1221 South Main Street in Laurinburg, for an armed robbery. Officers spoke with an employee, who reported a man, dressed in all black clothing, a black hoodie, and wearing a mask, had entered the store, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register. The man fled the store with “an undisclosed amount of currency” and fled on foot. Officers conducted a search, but weren’t able to find the man.

Officers responded to Dollar General, located at 1081 Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg, around 8:45 p.m. on December 18 for an armed robbery. While responding, officers were “advised that the male had fled from the store after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency,” firing a weapon at an employee and customer, and fleeing in a vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have crashed near U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 401 “by going down the embankment from the on ramp leading to US 401.” Officers set up a perimeter and by using police dogs, found money and a gun. The suspect, identified as Johnson, was found hiding in nearby brush.

