Man charged with attempted murder after Pembroke shooting injures another man

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Pembroke shooting injured another man.

Harvey Lee Locklear, Jr., 36, of Pembroke, has been charged with “attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO deputies responded to the 70 block of Merlin Drive in Pembroke around 10:15 p.m. on Monday for a person shot. Upon arriving, deputies found a man, John Hammonds, with injuries to his head after being “grazed by a bullet.”

The RCSO said the shooting was the result of a dispute between Locklear and Hammonds.

Anyone with information about Hammonds’ location is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

