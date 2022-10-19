GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Academy Street and North Church Street, involving a motorcycle and a 2021 Toyota 4Runner.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Church Street when he collided with the 4Runner. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified him as Samuel Greene, 23.

The Greenville Police Department responded to the scene and came into contact with the driver of the 4Runner, Ross Even Latini, 35.

Police said Latini had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, slurred speech, glossy eyes and self-admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day.

Latini refused to field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Latini also refused a breath sample, so a search warrant was obtained for his blood. He was taken to the hospital and then taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.