ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was charged with felony DUI on Tuesday after a crash in Rock Hill left a toddler unresponsive and two other people hurt, police said.

Police charged Adrian Boyd, 39, with three counts of felony driving under the influence; child endangerment; driver under suspension and violation of the child restraint law after the crash crash, which happened at about 1:25 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Ogden Road near Squire Road.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found Boyd on the ground in front of his Toyota Sequoia, holding a toddler who was unresponsive and being treated by EMS.

Police said a woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash had a head injury and that a 10-year-old child with a head injury was still trapped inside the car.

Officers determined that Boyd was traveling south on Ogden Road when he drove left of center, drifted off the side of the road, came back onto the road and then collided with the Malibu, which was headed north. Boyd’s vehicle rolled over before landing back on its tires.

Police said an investigation also revealed that neither Boyd nor the toddler was using seatbelts and officers talked to Boyd, they could “smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from [his] breath and observed his speech was slurred.”

When asked, Boyd admitted to drinking a single beer, police said.

The woman driving the Malibu suffered a broken leg, while the 10-year-old had a fractured leg and abdominal injuries, police said. The toddler in Boyd’s vehicle suffered abdominal and back injuries.