UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death following a crash that killed an Upstate music teacher.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Luke Preston Sheppard was arrested Monday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on April 22 on Whitmire Highway (US-176) near Clairmont Road.

Troopers said Sheppard was driving a 2009 bucket truck traveling north on US-176 while a 2014 Ford Expedition was traveling south.

Sheppard traveled left of center and hit the Ford Expedition head-on, troopers said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a reckless driver a short time before the crash.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was pronounced dead at the scene. The Union County Coroner’s Office identified him as 31-year-old Stephen Lee Jennings, of Union.

District officials said Jennings, a first-year music teacher at Sims Middle School, was driving to school when the crash happened.

Sheppard is being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.