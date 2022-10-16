RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after an alleged stalking incident in Randleman on Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A victim told deputies, who responded to Parrish Drive to investigate a report of someone violating a domestic violence protection order, that Gene Autrey Hayes, 45, had followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road while she had a child in the car.

Hayes is facing a charge of felony stalking and misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protection order and child abuse.

Hayes allegedly followed the victim into a Walmart but was later arrested by Randleman police for driving while impaired. After processing the DWI charge, Hayes was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and served with the county charges.

He was denied bond because of the domestic nature of the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.