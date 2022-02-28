WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Wilson man was arrested Monday and charged with killing a woman and her unborn son in December, the sheriff’s office said.

Precious Bernetta Dyer, 29, was four months pregnant with a boy when they were shot and killed on Dec. 26 at a Christmas event at Evolution Music Hall., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

(Courtesy of Tijuana Locus)

The sheriff’s office said a fight broke out at the venue before shots were fired. Investigators previously said Dyer was an innocent bystander.

Following the shooting, investigators were able to identify Success Angelo Chandler Jr. as the suspect through “forensic examination and other crime scene techniques,” the sheriff’s office said.

A multi-agency force consisting of Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Rocky Mount and Tarboro police departments began to search for Chandler in Nash and Edgecombe counties on Sunday.

Chandler surrendered to Wilson County deputies Monday around noon, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is disheartening to imagine the emotional trauma Precious Dyer’s family must endure not only losing a daughter but their first grandchild. I am disappointed in those who had information and did not come forward and present it,” Sheriff Calvin Woodward said.

He is being held without bond after being charged with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.