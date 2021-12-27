Man charged with murder after shooting family member on Christmas, North Carolina deputies say

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Sunday after he shot and killed a relative late Christmas night in Wake County, officials say.

The deadly shooting was reported just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Norman Blalock Drive, which is a road off N.C. 42 east of Fuquay-Varina, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office Maj. S.A. Ikerd.

A man in his early 70s was shot and died at the scene, which is in the Willow Spring area, Ikerd said.

Joey Christopher Bullock, 32, who lives on the same road, was charged with murder, according to Ikerd.

Ikerd said Bullock was not cooperative with detectives.

Ikerd said the investigation is underway with deputies still at the scene Sunday afternoon.

“Still searching the area and reaching out to family members who might have information about a dispute between them that led up to it,” Ikerd said, who would not say how the two men were related.

The name of the victim was not released.