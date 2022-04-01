ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with murder Friday in the case of a missing Robeson County woman who was later found dead, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was charged with first-degree murder, burning of personal property, concealing a death, altering/destroying evidence, larceny of vehicle, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny and felony conspiracy.

He’s held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges are in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Lawrence, who was reported missing and later found dead.

Brayboy was previously arrested in October after he was found driving Lawrence’s car on Highway 710. At the time he was only charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

“While this arrest brings some closure to the family of Jessica Lawrence, they will need our continued prayers,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a release. “This senseless cowardly murder of an innocent woman was gruesome in nature and no one deserved this treatment.”

Wilkins said Brayboy’s criminal history, especially against woman, is troubling.

“Even while out of prison on parole, an appalling murder was committed and now we have lost an innocent mother, daughter and sister whom had just moved to our county,” Wilkins said. “There is a flaw somewhere in the system that allowed this man to walk amongst the innocent and something must be done.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.