Man charged with reckless driving after Robeson County crash leaves 2 dead

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with reckless driving after a crash in Robeson County Monday left two people dead, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-74 near Chicken Road, Strickland said. The Driver, Larry James Gladden, of Harrisburg, was traveling on I-74 when his 2013 GMC SUV went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle also hit several trees.

Several family members were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Dorris Debra Dees-Gladden, of Harrisburg, and her mother, Dorris Dees, of Chadbourn, died due to the crash, Strickland said. A third passenger in the vehicle was injured but survived.

The driver was also injured but survived. He was charged with reckless driving, Strickland said. No impairment is suspected.