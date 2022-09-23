GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister.

At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died.

Greensboro police have charged her brother, 39-year-old Marlin Tearrow Murray, with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.