Man charged with stabbing family members, crashing car, robbing North Carolina restaurant, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crime spree that began with a man stabbing two family members ended at a PetSmart in Raleigh Wednesday night, police said.

Reginald Monte Harrington (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The chain events began shortly after 8:45 p.m. when the suspect got into an altercation with family members at a residence along the 4600 block of Dansey Drive. He ended up stabbing two females, police said. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and are currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Reginald Monte Harrington, then fled in a car, hitting multiple other vehicles in the process, before crashing near the intersection of E. Millbrook Road and Capital Boulevard. Police said he then robbed the Hibachi Buffet restaurant at knifepoint.

Police said Harrington then fled from the restaurant and was captured and taken into custody without incident inside a PetSmart a short distance away on E. Millbrook Road.

Harrington is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and hit/run fail to stop property damage.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.