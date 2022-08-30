NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is behind bars after police said he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston.

An officer was on patrol Friday in the Ferndale area when they spotted a vehicle that turned without using its signal, according to a police report. The vehicle turned onto Rivers Avenue before drifting from its lane and making a sudden lane change to merge onto Interstate 526 East.

When officers tried pulling the vehicle over on the onramp, the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase that at times went more than 100 mph, according to the report.

The suspect “recklessly passed multiple vehicles,” almost crashing into several of them, according to the report.

The vehicle then exited onto North Rhett Avenue and headed toward the Park Circle area.

The driver parked in a lot of a closed business on North Rhett Avenue, got out of the vehicle and then fled on foot toward a residential area.

At this point, the officer released a K-9 unit to chase the suspect, who was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Genard Aiken, according to police documents.

Once the K-9 took Aiken down into a ditch, the police report stated the driver was “actively fighting” with the dog.

The dog let go after Aiken tried to drown it in standing water, according to the report.

Another officer arrived to assist and was able to apprehend Aiken before the K-9 was commanded to release Aiken’s arm, according to the report.

Jail records show that Aiken was charged with resisting arrest, failing to stop for blue lights and cruelty to a police dog or horse.