CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested for allegedly recording inappropriate video of a student on the Medical University of South Carolina campus.

According to an incident report, an MUSC Public Safety officer responded at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the Wellness Center on Courtenay Drive in reference to reported voyeurism.

Jamel Golden, 30, allegedly used a cellphone to record an MUSC student while that student was in the shower. The victim reported that he confronted Golden and told him to stop before Golden fled in his boxers.

The victim also reported that he had seen Golden the day before in the Wellness Center sauna. Officers confirmed that Golden was a member of the facility and used his badge to enter.

Golden’s membership was terminated and his badge access was revoked.

Through the investigation, officers determined that Golden was involved in a similar incident that is currently under investigation by the Department of the Navy.

Golden was arrested at Charleston Air Force Base on March 21 and charged with voyeurism. He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

MUSC provided the following statement: