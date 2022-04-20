OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was convicted Wednesday of unlawful neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in the death of his mother in Oconee County.

According to the Tenth Judicial Circuit, a jury found Mack Adams Gaines, 52, guilty in the January 2018 death of his mother, Alma Louise Gaines.

According to warrants, Alma Gaines fell in a home on December 15, 2017, and Mack Gaines did not seek medical attention for her until December 18, 2017.

Emergency medical personnel found Alma Gaines unconscious lying half-naked covered in feces and urine.

Alam Gaines, 92, died on Jan. 17, 2018, as a result of her injuries, the solicitor’s office said.

At the time of his mother’s death, Mack Gaines was on parole for a prior murder conviction.

A judge sentenced Mack Gaines to 20 years in prison.