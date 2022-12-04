WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.

According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, police responded to the Cash Hollow Road area in Washington County, Tennessee in reference to a man wanted on felony warrants.

Upon arrival, the male subject reportedly fled on foot, resulting in a chase with officers. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a handgun at the officers, the release states.

A responding deputy returned fire, striking the male. The unidentified male was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident, Sexton confirms.

“All names of the assailant and deputies are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin and the completion of the investigation,” said Sexton.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will conduct an investigation.