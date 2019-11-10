Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Upstate SC

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is dead after he tried to attack a deputy with a knife Saturday evening in Union County, the sheriff said.

According to Sheriff David Taylor, EMS was called to the house on Jonesville Lockhart Highway when a man came out of the house with a knife and threatened EMS workers.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the sheriff said the man went towards the deputy with the knife and was Tased. Sheriff Taylor said the Taser did not stop the man who was then shot by the deputy.

The man died at the scene as a result of the shooting, according to the sheriff.

The Union County Coroner identified the man as 28-year-old Daniel Thomas Childers, Jr.

The shooting happened around 7:30pm at the 3600-block of Jonesville Lockhart Highway.

Sheriff Taylor said the deputy was not hurt in the shooting.

That deputy has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.