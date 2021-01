SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after he was injured by a machine at a Spartanburg business early Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office responded to an incident at 185 Littlejohn Road in Spartanburg regarding a work- related death at about 1:15 a.m.

The victim was identified as Anthony Dean Lemmons, 54, of Pacolet.

He became entrapped in a machine, according to the coroner. A forensic exam will take place Monday.

LATEST HEADLINES: