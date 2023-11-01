BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man died Tuesday after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Berkeley County, authorities said.

“I believe our 911 caller was traveling down Old Whitesville Road and saw the dogs dragging around an object and turned around and then discovered that that object was a human being,” Berkeley County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Crumley said.

Deputies said the attack happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the Pleasant Oaks Mobile Home Park on Ayers Drive near Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner.

Crumley said the dogs did not belong to the victim and that the attack seemed to have been unprovoked.

“He was just a passerby in a common area between two mobile homes here,” Crumley said. “As he passed by, those dogs escaped off the front porch of their residence, and that’s where the attack occurred.”

Two mobile homes were blocked off with yellow tape while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses and the dog owner. The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine whether there have been any past incidents at the location.

Crumley said the dogs were taken to the Berkeley County Animal Center and no longer posed a threat to the community. He said any consequences for the owner will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

The Berkeley County Coroner was also at the scene.

“Here in Berkeley County, we don’t get these calls too regularly,” Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. “A few years ago, we had one similar to this … but it’s definitely a tragic incident for something like this to happen here in Berkeley County.”