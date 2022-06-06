OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man died Sunday afternoon after his leg got caught in a boat propeller on Lake Keowee, authorities said.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. near Fall Creek Landing, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The man was freed from the propeller and taken to the hospital where he died, the coroner’s office said. His name has not been released.

The preliminary cause of death is blood loss due to the cut on his right leg, the coroner’s office said.

This incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.