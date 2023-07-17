COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials said a man died from electrocution at a home on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday afternoon.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 35-year-old man and his friend were moving an appliance when he reportedly received an electrical shock.

The man fell to the ground and was reported unresponsive to 911 at 3:24 p.m.

CCFR says family members began performing correct and adequate CPR until firefighters.

The man was transported to Colleton Medical Center but died from his injuries.