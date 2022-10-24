BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said.

Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident appeared to be an accidental fall. Authorities said nothing was nothing to indicate that the fall was anything other than an accident, but investigations were ongoing.

“The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is deeply saddened by today’s incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected,” the park said in a news release.

The name of the person was not immediately released.