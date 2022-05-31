WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA)- – A man died Monday after drowning at Irving Pitts Memorial Park, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Officials received a call about the reported drowning at about 2:40 p.m.

The Ware Shoals Police Department, Laurens County Water Rescue team, Ware Shoals Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Laurens County and Greenwood EMS, as well as a divers from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Sgt. James Kyle Beasley of the Ware Shoals Police Department said officials jumped into the water and swam about 500 feet past a bank toward an island. There, they saw family members around a man that they said had been bobbing up from the water.

Beasley said the man was approximately eight feet deep in the water and was caught underneath a rock.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.