OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man drowned Saturday after jumping into Lake Keowee to help a child who was swimming and in distress, authorities said.

Caleb Emmanuel Cohen was found dead in the water at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday after the incident near High Falls County Park, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a group of people was on a boat in a cove when he jumped in to help the child. He went underwater but did not come back to the surface.

No information about the child was immediately available.

Cohen’s death was ruled accidental by the county coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.